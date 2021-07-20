BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 11.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.77. The firm has a market cap of $227.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.62. BCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

