Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $150,000 Stake in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) by 64.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prospect Capital were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prospect Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,647,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,911,000 after purchasing an additional 29,124 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 21,838 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 9.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prospect Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Prospect Capital stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prospect Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.86 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 142.41% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

