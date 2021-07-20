Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Takes $240,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in General Mills by 62.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,698,000 after acquiring an additional 430,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,019,000 after acquiring an additional 177,865 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,025,000 after acquiring an additional 124,312 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIS opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,013 shares of company stock worth $3,793,023. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

