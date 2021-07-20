Beam (BEAM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.64 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. Beam has a market capitalization of $32.63 million and approximately $8.64 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001189 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Beam has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 92,739,000 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

