Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the June 15th total of 186,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 170,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $13.87.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLPH. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $508,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 92,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 314,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLPH. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

