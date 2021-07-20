Belt Trading Up 83.4% Over Last Week (BELT)

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Belt has a total market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Belt has traded up 83.4% against the dollar. One Belt coin can now be purchased for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00037115 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00097405 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00141115 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,704.57 or 1.00016000 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

