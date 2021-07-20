Berkley W R Corp Has $10.56 Million Stake in Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO)

Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489,552 shares during the quarter. Galileo Acquisition accounts for about 1.2% of Berkley W R Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Berkley W R Corp owned approximately 6.07% of Galileo Acquisition worth $10,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Galileo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Galileo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Galileo Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Galileo Acquisition by 606.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 65,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galileo Acquisition by 376.6% in the 1st quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 79,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Galileo Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLEO remained flat at $$10.01 during midday trading on Tuesday. 197,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,246. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Galileo Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.55.

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.