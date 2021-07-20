Berkley W R Corp Makes New Investment in GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV)

Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 275,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of GreenVision Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in GreenVision Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its position in GreenVision Acquisition by 32.8% during the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 66,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 16,375 shares during the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 247.6% in the first quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 71,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of GreenVision Acquisition by 7.1% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 109,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:GRNV remained flat at $$10.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. 11,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,334. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.18. GreenVision Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

As of April 1, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Helbiz, Inc.

