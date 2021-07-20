Berkley W R Corp Sells 117,128 Shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR)

Berkley W R Corp reduced its stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DBDR) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 541,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,128 shares during the quarter. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition comprises about 0.6% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Berkley W R Corp owned about 0.07% of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBDR. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000.

Shares of DBDR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. 202,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,178. Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $10.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09.

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

