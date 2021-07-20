Berkley W R Corp Sells 71,609 Shares of NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC)

Berkley W R Corp cut its holdings in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:NHIC) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 226,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,609 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in NewHold Investment were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment during the first quarter worth $250,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NewHold Investment by 5,379.8% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 26,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in NewHold Investment during the fourth quarter worth $501,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NHIC traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.40. 364,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,175. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97. NewHold Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $11.23.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of NewHold Investment in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

About NewHold Investment

NewHold Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp.

