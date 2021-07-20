Berkley W R Corp Takes Position in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 359,265 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,529,000. Berkley W R Corp owned 2.43% of Big Cypress Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,945,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter worth $100,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter worth $6,744,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter worth $4,910,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition in the first quarter worth $5,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

BCYP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 22,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,132. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

