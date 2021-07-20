Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a negative net margin of 106.72% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $101.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.25 million. On average, analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $26.28 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $28.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHLB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

In other news, SVP Kevin Conn acquired 5,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,233.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,717. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Subhadeep Basu acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 41,367 shares of company stock worth $1,051,515 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

