Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd (OTCMKTS:BZQIF) shares rose 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.05. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 14,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01.

About Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication (OTCMKTS:BZQIF)

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp. Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony services, including basic telephony service on domestic telephone lines, as well as voice mail and caller ID, conference calls, call waiting, follow-me, MMS multimedia messages, and numbering services; broadband internet access infrastructure services using xDSL technology; and transmission and data-communication, cloud and digital, broadcasting, and other services.

