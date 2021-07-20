Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

BCYC has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $34.50 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.65. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of -0.35.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.45% and a negative net margin of 504.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $113,400.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total transaction of $1,818,240.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,555,286.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,220 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,476 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,254,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $612,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,628,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.