Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Given Underperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BYLOF. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS BYLOF opened at $19.20 on Monday. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $19.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.51.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

