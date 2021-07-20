Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BILL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.15.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Shares of Bill.com stock opened at $188.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.84. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.93 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $197.71.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $1,831,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.29, for a total transaction of $376,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,194 shares of company stock valued at $30,619,694 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,419,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the fourth quarter worth about $5,569,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bill.com by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 328,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,833,000 after purchasing an additional 45,238 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Bill.com by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Bill.com by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.