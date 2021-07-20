Bintex Futures Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges (BNTX)

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $99,628.66 and $863,406.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003341 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00036503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00094922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.06 or 0.00142117 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29,785.19 or 1.00632966 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

