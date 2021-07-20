BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the June 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 694,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Shares of BDSI stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.72. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $5.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $41.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.99 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,433.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSI. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at $7,518,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 63.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,792,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,270 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BioDelivery Sciences International by 22.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,622,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,060 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at $3,578,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at $3,430,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

