Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Increased to $107.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.45.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $122.87 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $57.66 and a 52-week high of $126.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -13.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,578,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,272,000 after buying an additional 247,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,608,000 after acquiring an additional 258,603 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,306,000 after acquiring an additional 22,348 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,556,000 after acquiring an additional 251,355 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,145,000 after acquiring an additional 375,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

