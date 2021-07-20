Bitcoin Diamond Price Hits $1.53 on Exchanges (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00005137 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $284.76 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001063 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00044452 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000228 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00037499 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

