BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Now Covered by Analysts at Argus

Argus began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $47.18 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of BJ stock opened at $47.66 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $36.07 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,670 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $78,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,353,891.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,597 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,917. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

