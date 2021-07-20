Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) SVP Stuart A. Wevik Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,981.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:BKH opened at $66.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.10. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 60.59%.

BKH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,759,000 after purchasing an additional 460,433 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 2.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,215,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,130,000 after acquiring an additional 29,476 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,067 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Black Hills by 4.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 988,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,972,000 after acquiring an additional 42,389 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Black Hills by 7.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,498,000 after acquiring an additional 65,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.