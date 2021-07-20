BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) is Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,022,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,564 shares during the quarter. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III comprises about 1.7% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.97% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III worth $28,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth $143,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth $165,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III alerts:

NYSE MYI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.97. The company had a trading volume of 118,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,150. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The company was founded on April 13, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.