BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BM Technologies Inc. provides mobile-first banking platforms principally in the U.S. It offers access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. BM Technologies Inc., formerly known as Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

BMTX opened at $10.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.18. BM Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $18.35.

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $24.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BM Technologies will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Newtyn Management LLC purchased a new stake in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in BM Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc, through its fintech banking platform, provides digital banking and disbursement services to consumers and students in the United States. It facilitates deposits and banking products and services between customers and FDIC-insured partner banks. The company provides access to a suite of banking products, including checking, savings, personal loans, credit cards, and student refinancing.

