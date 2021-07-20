BMO Capital Markets Boosts Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Price Target to C$3.00

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TSE:OBE opened at C$3.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$239.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.31. Obsidian Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.36 and a 12 month high of C$5.15.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$94.80 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Obsidian Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

