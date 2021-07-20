Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) PT Raised to C$51.50 at National Bankshares

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price target upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$46.50 to C$51.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s current price.

BEI.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$51.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.00 to C$42.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Boardwalk REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.34.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Shares of BEI.UN stock opened at C$44.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -9.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$40.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. Boardwalk REIT has a one year low of C$25.80 and a one year high of C$46.27.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.