BOSAGORA (BOA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $967,901.00

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. BOSAGORA has a total market cap of $25.98 million and approximately $967,901.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOSAGORA coin can now be bought for about $0.0950 or 0.00000319 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BOSAGORA has traded down 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00046406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012420 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.27 or 0.00739840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA (CRYPTO:BOA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official message board is medium.com/bosagora . BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

