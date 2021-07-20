Boston Scientific (BSX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Boston Scientific to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Boston Scientific to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BSX stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 412.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.67. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $44.63.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $68,409.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,057 shares in the company, valued at $85,077.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $140,876.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 171,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,262,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,328 shares of company stock worth $19,410,242. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Truist upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.59.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

