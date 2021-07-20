Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (BIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE BIF opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.58. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $13.88.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

