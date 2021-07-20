Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (BIF) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 22nd

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
Shares of NYSE BIF opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.58. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $13.88.
About Boulder Growth & Income Fund
