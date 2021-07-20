Boyd Gaming (BYD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, analysts expect Boyd Gaming to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.48. Boyd Gaming has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $71.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $1,587,305.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,022,980.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,552,399. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

