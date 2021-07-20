Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Short Interest Down 29.1% in June

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the June 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,785,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,068 shares of company stock worth $8,170,806. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming by 240.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 253.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 30.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Boyd Gaming stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.20. 1,481,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.19. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.48.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $753.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.45 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

