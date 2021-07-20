Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Short Interest Update

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,200 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 265,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:BWB opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $445.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.82. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $18.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.80.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $26.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 24.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

BWB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

In related news, Director Todd B. Urness purchased 4,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.34 per share, for a total transaction of $71,180.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,090,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,917,558.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.