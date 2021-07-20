Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research note on Monday. They set a peer perform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Get Bright Health Group alerts:

NYSE BHG opened at $12.55 on Monday. Bright Health Group has a 52 week low of $12.34 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

In other news, SVP Peter W. Sonsini sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total value of $1,007,460.00. Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell acquired 1,944,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Bright Health Group Company Profile

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.