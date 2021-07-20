BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BSIG stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.06. BrightSphere Investment Group has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $24.39.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 42.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.