Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)’s share price rose 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.37 and last traded at $58.35. Approximately 10,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 884,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.18.

EAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Brinker International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.10.

The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,914.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.24.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total value of $97,060.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,189.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460 over the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,492 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

