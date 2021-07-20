Brokerages Anticipate Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to post sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.52 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on A. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.84.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $147.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $93.87 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,222,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at $35,249,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $2,327,698.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,853 shares of company stock worth $6,394,507 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 17.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 39,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 6,007 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $431,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

