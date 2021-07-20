Brokerages Anticipate Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.88). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 5,512.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,910,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,137,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,853 shares in the last quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 2,785,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 785,410 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 908.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 290,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,628,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CRDF traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.74. 429,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,588. Cardiff Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $4.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $215.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

