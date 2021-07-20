Brokerages Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to announce $3.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.11 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $1.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $13.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.52 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.00 billion to $14.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.23) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $266,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614 in the last three months. 5.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.05. The company had a trading volume of 87,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,705. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.61. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

