Brokerages Anticipate Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) will announce earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Seelos Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.25). Seelos Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Seelos Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.50). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seelos Therapeutics.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.79.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEEL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 111,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Seelos Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.36. The company had a trading volume of 59,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.16. Seelos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

