Brokerages Expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to post sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing reported sales of $515.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $5.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.63%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

AXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Shares of AXL opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.92, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.91. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after buying an additional 201,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $1,647,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 396,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after buying an additional 41,969 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 142,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 41,872 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

