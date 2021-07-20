Brokerages Expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.27. CenterPoint Energy reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CenterPoint Energy.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

CNP opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $26.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $413,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 23.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 73,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.