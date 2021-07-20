Brokerages Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Kadant posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.02 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS.

KAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total value of $160,633.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,838.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,150 shares of company stock worth $551,558 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth about $47,313,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kadant by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after purchasing an additional 230,719 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 8.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,124,000 after buying an additional 62,656 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,012,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kadant by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,096,000 after buying an additional 23,067 shares during the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KAI stock opened at $168.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $189.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

