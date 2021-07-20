Brokerages Set Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Price Target at €78.80

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €78.80 ($92.71).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Basf in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Basf in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Basf in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Get Basf alerts:

ETR:BAS opened at €64.54 ($75.93) on Friday. Basf has a 12-month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($85.74). The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €67.26.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.