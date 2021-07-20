Brokerages Set Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Target Price at $45.00

Shares of Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.43.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHUY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.19. 3,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,546. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $703.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 2.18.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chuy’s news, VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $320,354.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,987.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Hislop sold 52,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $2,432,342.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,671 shares in the company, valued at $7,436,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,952 shares of company stock worth $4,968,175 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter worth about $233,000.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

