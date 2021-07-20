Brokerages Set Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Target Price at GBX 2,155.71

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,155.71 ($28.16).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FEVR. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fevertree Drinks to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

FEVR stock opened at GBX 2,269.18 ($29.65) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.97. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,562.90. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 1,919 ($25.07) and a one year high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.