Brokerages Set Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Target Price at $52.00

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KNTE. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinnate Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair started coverage on Kinnate Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTE traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,607. Kinnate Biopharma has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.31. The stock has a market cap of $957 million and a PE ratio of -4.16.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNTE. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,071,000. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,279,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,469,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 291.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,710,000 after purchasing an additional 900,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

