Brokerages Set M&G plc (LON:MNG) Price Target at GBX 229.67

M&G plc (LON:MNG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 241.20 ($3.15).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. HSBC lowered M&G to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 250 ($3.27) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on M&G from GBX 238 ($3.11) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on M&G from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, insider Clive Adamson purchased 500 shares of M&G stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 237 ($3.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,185 ($1,548.21). Also, insider John W. Foley sold 6,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.81), for a total value of £14,364.15 ($18,766.85).

Shares of MNG traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 215.60 ($2.82). The company had a trading volume of 8,188,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,069. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 143.75 ($1.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 254.30 ($3.32). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 235.89. The stock has a market cap of £5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.90.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

