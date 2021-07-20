Brokerages Set PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Price Target at $6.13

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PAYS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded PaySign from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:PAYS opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19. PaySign has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $10.98.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that PaySign will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PaySign news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $123,494.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,322,986 shares in the company, valued at $29,180,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 206.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 40,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 75.6% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 72,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 31,293 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 138.3% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 28,666 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the first quarter worth $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

