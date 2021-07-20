Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Target Price at C$107.81

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$110.78.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFII. Desjardins lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TFI International to C$133.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TFI International from C$129.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.
TFII traded up C$3.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$125.40. 119,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,563. The stock has a market cap of C$11.69 billion and a PE ratio of 31.97. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$53.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$126.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$113.41.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
