Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Target Price at C$107.81

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$110.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFII. Desjardins lifted their price objective on TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TFI International to C$133.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. CIBC boosted their price target on TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TFI International from C$109.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TFI International from C$129.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

TFII traded up C$3.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$125.40. 119,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,563. The stock has a market cap of C$11.69 billion and a PE ratio of 31.97. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of C$53.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$126.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$113.41.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.00, for a total transaction of C$2,675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at C$445,670,408. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $11,014,800 over the last 90 days.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

