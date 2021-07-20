Brokers Issue Forecasts for PLx Pharma Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLXP)

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for PLx Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.97) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.02). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PLx Pharma’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.56).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

PLx Pharma stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 5.07. PLx Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

In other PLx Pharma news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 487,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLXP. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,006,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PLx Pharma by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,931,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

